Indictment filed against 3 suspects in Kafr Kassem attack

An indictment was filed against three residents of Kafr Kassem for aiding the terrorist who carried out an attack on police in Kafr Kassem last month, Israel Police announced on Thursday.

The three helped the suspected terrorist purchase and transfer weapons from the West Bank to Israel. During the investigation, police discovered a van used to smuggle illegal residents into Israel that was also being used to smuggle weapons.

In the attack last month, Naim Badir rammed into police officers in Kafr Qassem and attempted to shoot at them with a makeshift gun.