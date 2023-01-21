The US government said on Friday it charged two businessmen, one Russian and one British,with allegedly facilitating a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme in relation to a $90 million yacht of billionaire Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg.

Vladislav Osipov, 51, a Russian national, and Richard Masters, 52, a UK national, were charged in indictments unsealed in a US court on Friday with conspiracy to defraud the United States and to commit offenses against the United States, the US Justice Department said in a statement.