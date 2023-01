The water level in Lake Kinneret rose by 0.5 cm during the last weekend, according to the Israel Water authority.

In spite of the slight rise, the water level during the month of January overall still decreased by 2 cm. For comparison, in the same period last year the level rose by 13 cm.

Distance from the upper red line: less than 1.74 m.

Distance from the lower red line: over 2.46 m.

From the beginning of the winter season in October 2022, the level of the Kinneret dropped by 54 cm.