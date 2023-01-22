IDF finds Palestinian killed last week was not a terrorist

An investigation by the IDF found that a 45-year-old Palestinian who was shot and killed by IDF soldiers last week was not a terrorist, KAN news reported on Sunday.

The Palestinian was killed after getting upset with the soldiers who had set up a checkpoint near Silwad. The Palestinian attempted to exit his car and was sprayed with pepper spray and taken out of his car by the soldiers. After resisting the soldiers, one of the soldiers tried to hit him with his firearm and he tried to pull away the weapon and was shot by the soldier.

"The incident should not have ended with a death," said the brigade commander who investigated the incident.