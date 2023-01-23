EU foreign ministers to host Palestinian PM as they seek better ties

The European Union's council of foreign ministers is set to host Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh for lunch on Monday when it holds its monthly meeting in Brussels.

"We will discuss how to engage more with the Palestinian Authority," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters prior to the meeting.

"We will discuss how to engage more with the PA and the situation on the ground, which is worrisome," he added.The conversation comes as the EU has expressed its concern over the policies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government.