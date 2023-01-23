The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
EU foreign ministers to host Palestinian PM as they seek better ties

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 23, 2023 10:34

Updated: JANUARY 23, 2023 10:37

The European Union's council of foreign ministers is set to host Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh for lunch on Monday when it holds its monthly meeting in Brussels.

"We will discuss how to engage more with the Palestinian Authority," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters prior to the meeting.

"We will discuss how to engage more with the PA and the situation on the ground, which is worrisome," he added.The conversation comes as the EU has expressed its concern over the policies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government.

Kremlin declines to say if Putin will seek re-election in 2024
By REUTERS
01/23/2023 11:36 AM
Operation Break the Wave: 14 Palestinians arrested for terror activity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2023 09:24 AM
Moscow: No prospects for US-Russia meeting on nuclear treaty
By REUTERS
01/23/2023 08:59 AM
Medical services across Israel begin 24-hour strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2023 07:08 AM
Country-wide power breakdown in Pakistan after fault in national grid
By REUTERS
01/23/2023 06:32 AM
Head of Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Donetsk says visited Soledar
By REUTERS
01/23/2023 05:58 AM
California shooting suspect kills himself after Lunar New Year massacre
By REUTERS
01/23/2023 04:14 AM
The California club shooter's body may have been found
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2023 01:07 AM
German defense minister sees decision soon on tanks for Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/22/2023 11:35 PM
US military says it captured two Islamic State members in Syria
By REUTERS
01/22/2023 10:58 PM
Germany would not stand in the way if Poland sends Ukraine Leopard tanks
By REUTERS
01/22/2023 10:04 PM
IDF finds Palestinian killed last week was not a terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2023 09:34 PM
Biden to name Jeff Zients as chief of staff - Washington Post
By REUTERS
01/22/2023 08:15 PM
Hi-tech sector to hold warning strike on Tuesday against judicial reform
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2023 07:44 PM
France does not rule out sending Leclerc tanks to Ukraine - Macron
By REUTERS
01/22/2023 07:37 PM
