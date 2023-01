The number of unemployed people in Israel rose to 4.2% of the workforce or 189,300 people in December 2022, compared to 4.1% or 181,100 people in November 2022.

The number of unemployed people, in addition to those who were temporarily absent from work and those who gave up looking for work also rose slightly to 254,900, which is 5.5% of the workforce compared to 237,500 or 5.4% of the workforce in November.