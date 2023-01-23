Yesh Atid MK and former tourism minister Yoel Razbozov will quit the Knesset at the end of January to take a prolonged break from politics, he announced on Monday evening.

"After 15 years as an elected official, a minister in an Israeli government, a member of the Knesset and head of the Knesset's Aliyah, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee, I have decided to take a break from public life," Razbozov wrote in his announcement.

He said that he will resign from the Knesset, with the process being formalized at the end of the month.