The vote on the extension of the Norwegian law in the Knesset plenum passed in the third reading by a majority of 65 Knesset members, against 18 who opposed, and one who abstained.

During the debate, 55 objections submitted by the opposition to the expansion of the law submitted by MK Simcha Rothman were rejected. Leaders of the opposition factions Yair Lapid, Benny Gantz and Avigdor Lieberman were absent from the votes, and Knesset members Gideon Sa'ar and Naama Lazimi from the opposition mistakenly voted in favor of the expansion of the law.