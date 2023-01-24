Netanyahu, Smotrich agree on Israeli state budget for 2023-24

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich agreed on the details for the 2023-24 state budget, according to a joint statement.

They two agreed on hedging coalition agreements and maintaining a restrained and responsible fiscal policy, as well as adapting to the Bank of Israel's monetary policy to stabilize the Israeli economy for the next four years.

"Soon we'll bring the Israeli citizens a budget and responsible arrangements, growth drivers and infrastructure to reach the entire population, help fight the high cost of living and push Israel and the Israeli economy forward," the statement said.

They also attacked members of the opposition, writing "In the face of the opposition's intimidation and irresponsible actions meant to harm Israel's economy, the coalition will be responsible and cohesive and work together for the sake of the country. Israel's strength is measured by its economy's strength and we will make sure it stays that way."