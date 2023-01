Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana is set to establish an Ethics Committee on Wednesday, Israeli media outlets reported Tuesday.

The committee will reportedly be chaired by Shas MK Yinon Azoulay and will include National Unity MK Pnina Tamano-Shata, Likud MK Amit Halevi and Yesh Atid MK Meir Cohen as members.

This is a developing story.