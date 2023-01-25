The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Norway may send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine -Norwegian newspapers

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 25, 2023 08:34

The Norwegian government is considering whether to send some of its German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Oslo-based newspapers Aftenposten and Dagens Naeringsliv reported late on Tuesday.

No decision to send the heavy battle tanks has yet been made, according to each of the papers, quoting anonymous sources familiar with the deliberation.

NATO member Norway, which itself borders Russia, may contribute either four or eight of the country's 36 Leopard 2 tanks, according to Dagens Naeringsliv.

The United States and Germany are poised to provide a significant boost to Kyiv's war effort with the delivery of heavy battle tanks, sources have said, a move Moscow condemned as a "blatant provocation".

Washington was expected to announce as soon as Wednesday that it will send M1 Abrams battle tanks and Berlin has decided to dispatch Leopard 2 tanks, the sources said, a reversal in policy that Kyiv has said would help reshape the conflict.

Russia's defense ministry says it tested 900 km missile strike capacity
By REUTERS
01/25/2023 08:23 AM
Fire breaks out in Afula home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2023 07:33 AM
Two US nationals killed in avalanche on Canadian ski trip
By REUTERS
01/25/2023 07:19 AM
Republican hardliners, Santos shun White House welcome for new Congress
By REUTERS
01/25/2023 06:35 AM
Two US nationals killed in avalanche on Canadian ski trip
By REUTERS
01/25/2023 06:13 AM
North Korea locks down capital city over 'respiratory illness' - report
By REUTERS
01/25/2023 04:06 AM
Australian minister says Kanye West could be denied entry
By REUTERS
01/25/2023 03:32 AM
Rescue efforts under way for 22 crew members on capsized cargo ship
By REUTERS
01/25/2023 02:02 AM
Zelensky says Ukraine needs decisions on deliveries of modern tanks
By REUTERS
01/24/2023 11:54 PM
Incoming US envoy to Moscow met Russian counterpart in Washington
By REUTERS
01/24/2023 11:35 PM
US reiterates support for Finland, Sweden joining NATO
By REUTERS
01/24/2023 10:24 PM
18-year-old Israeli dies choking on hookah smoke while asleep - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2023 10:19 PM
Amir Ohana to launch Israeli Knesset Ethics Committee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2023 10:18 PM
Two Britons killed while trying to evacuate from Ukraine -statement
By REUTERS
01/24/2023 09:14 PM
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Santiago Del Estero, Argentina -EMSC
By REUTERS
01/24/2023 08:47 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by