Operation Break the Wave: 11 arrested in raid of West Bank

11 suspects connected to terrorist activities were arrested in an overnight raid of Palestinian West Bank villages by Israeli security forces, the IDF said on Wednesday morning.

Troops and officers from the IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police operated in Beit Ummar, Bayt Jala, Dheisha refugee camp, Silwad, Salfit, Ein Al Sultan Ramallah and Hebron.

One suspect was arrested by the forces in Silwad, who confiscated weaponry found in his home, which included an airsoft gun, knives and ammunition. The arrests were carried out as part of Operation Break the Wave.