Netanyahu should be probed for missing gifts from Pope, US president - NGO

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JANUARY 25, 2023 12:07

Updated: JANUARY 25, 2023 12:25

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be investigated for a veritable treasure trove of gifts from world leaders that he received during his previous term and didn't turn over to the state, the NGO Movement of Quality Government demanded in a petition filed to the High Court of Justice on Wednesday morning.

The gifts allegedly missing include a golden eagle statue given by a US president, a gold coin from the Pope, a porcelain dove from the president of Finland, a Japanese cloisonné jar from the Japanese ambassador, a bible with commentary of famed medieval rabbi Rashi's commentary, a glass box festooned by gold leaves by artist Stephen Schlanser. The Movement valued the gifts in the millions of shekels.

In response to the freedom of information request used to compile the list of gifts, the Prime Minister's Officer reportedly said that they had attempted to return the gifts, the Movement said.

"The gifts that Netanyahu received belong to the public. He did not receive them as a private person but as our representative and we insist that he return them," said Movement attorney Hidi Negev.

Negev accused law enforcement of ignoring the crime and stalling in addressing it.

