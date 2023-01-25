Ukraine says it withdrew from town of Soledar- state broadcaster

Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from the eastern town of Soledar in the Donetsk region, military spokesman Serhiy Cherevatyi was cited as saying by Ukraine's state broadcaster on Wednesday.

"(Our forces) fulfilled their main task: not allowing the enemy to systematically break through in the Donetsk direction," Cherevatyi was quoted as saying.

His remarks were the first Ukrainian confirmation of Soledar's capture by Russian forces. Moscow claimed control of the small salt-mining town more than a week ago.