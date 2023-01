Four residents of Tel Aviv were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday on suspicion of raping a 28-year-old mentally ill woman from Tel Aviv in an abandoned building in Jaffa.

Two boys aged 15 and 17 were arrested on Tuesday along with a 21-year-old man, and their detention was extended for five days. The fourth suspect, 18 years old, was arrested on Wednesday and the police will submit a request to extend his detention on Thursday.