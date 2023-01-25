Terrorist in 2015 West Bank attack sentenced to 20 years in prison

The Military Court of Appeals on Wednesday sentenced a terrorist who carried out a stabbing attack in 2015 in which a Jewish man was seriously injured to 20 years in prison.

Prosecuting attorney Haim Bleicher who represented the victim said: "With terrorism, [we] do not make compromises and concessions, but rather make punishments more severe and strive to create deterrence."

The Ofer Military Court of Appeals sentenced terrorist Azem Shalaldeh to 20 years in prison. The court accepted the appeal of the military prosecutor's office and increased the terrorist's sentence from 17 years in prison, which the military court in Judea had given, to 20 years in prison.