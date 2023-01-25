The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
BREAKING NEWS

Two killed in knife attack on German train

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 25, 2023 17:56

Updated: JANUARY 25, 2023 18:11

Two people were killed and five injured in a knife attack on a regional train in northern Germany, German daily Bild reported on Wednesday, citing a federal police spokesperson.

A spokesperson for the federal police in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein confirmed that there had been a knife attack with casualties, but could not give exact figures.

Police were investigating at the train station in the Brokstedt, the German railway Deutsche Bahn said on Twitter.

Police were able to arrest a suspect, the Bild daily reported.

