Following the recent shooting incidents in the Israeli city of Lod, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the city, with the participation of the Police Commissioner, Insp.-Gen. Kobi Shabtai, the Central Police Department Chief Avi Biton and Mayor Yair Revivo.

Ben-Gvir completed an emergency assessment at the police headquarters and is scheduled to tour the police stations and meet with the city's residents.