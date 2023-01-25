UK PM to promote establishment of Westminster Holocaust Memorial

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday that he will promote legislation to build the Westminster Holocaust Memorial next to Parliament - the Jewish Chronicle reported.

Sunak reaffirmed his commitment to building the national memorial – a commitment he made during the Conservative party last summer. “As we prepare to mark Holocaust Memorial Day, I’m sure the whole House will join me in paying tribute to the extraordinary courage of Britain’s Holocaust survivors, including 94-year-old Arek Hersh who is with us here today," he said.

The Board of Deputies (BOD) has welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement and said that “It is fitting that this commitment, which will be welcomed by survivors, the Jewish community, and other victims of the Nazis, comes just before Holocaust Memorial Day."

The BOD added that "locating the Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre in the heart of Westminster will serve as a powerful reminder of the impact of the Holocaust on the Jewish people and others, and will stand as a testament to the many British soldiers and civilians who liberated Europe, enabling thousands of survivors to rebuild their lives in the UK.”