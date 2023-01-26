Environmental activists to protest judicial reforms at PM's house

Environmental group Guardians of the Home will protest the proposed judicial reforms in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence in Caesarea on Saturday night.

"By virtue of our experience in many struggles for the right of all Israeli citizens to clean air, clean water, a clean sea and a clean land, we recognize the crucial importance of checks and balances in government systems, the independence of the judicial system, free and critical communication, and the appointment of impartial professionals," said group chairman Yoni Sapir.

"All of these are now in danger. We join the fight for Israeli democracy, because with the elimination of democracy, our ability to fight for the environment, for the health of our children and grandchildren will also be eliminated."