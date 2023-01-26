The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
BREAKING NEWS

German arrested for allegedly passing on intelligence to Russia

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 26, 2023 11:04

A German citizen was arrested at Munich airport on suspicion of treason for allegedly passing intelligence onto Russia, the prosecutor general's office said on Thursday.

The man, identified as Arthur E., was arrested on Sunday upon arriving in Germany from the United States, the prosecutor said in a statement. He is said to be an associate of Carsten L., an employee of the German foreign intelligence service (BND) who was arrested in December on suspicion of spying for Russia.

Arthur E., who is not a German intelligence employee, is believed to have passed onto the Russian intelligence service information he had obtained from Carten L., according to the prosecutor's statement.

Eight dead after cargo ship capsizes off coast of Japan
By REUTERS
01/26/2023 10:40 AM
Environmental activists to protest judicial reforms at PM's house
By MICHAEL STARR
01/26/2023 09:25 AM
Armed clashes break out between Palestinians, Israeli forces in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2023 08:25 AM
Spain's High Court to investigate church stabbings in Spain as terrorism
By REUTERS
01/25/2023 11:01 PM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes western Sichuan, China region
By REUTERS
01/25/2023 10:28 PM
UK PM to promote establishment of Westminster Holocaust Memorial
By ZVIKA KLEIN
01/25/2023 09:58 PM
Netanyahu dismisses judicial reform economic concerns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2023 07:27 PM
Biden speaks with European allies on support for Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/25/2023 06:57 PM
Ben-Gvir goes on emergency visit to Lod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2023 06:50 PM
Two killed in knife attack on German train
By REUTERS
01/25/2023 05:56 PM
Germany to build on support for Ukraine with air defense, weapons
By REUTERS
01/25/2023 05:51 PM
Russian parliament head backs ban on public criticism of Wagner fighters
By REUTERS
01/25/2023 05:49 PM
Terrorist in 2015 West Bank attack sentenced to 20 years in prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2023 05:47 PM
4 Tel Aviv residents arrested on rape charges
By Karin Sagi/Walla
01/25/2023 05:40 PM
Missile hit Turkish-owned ship in Ukraine's Kherson port
By REUTERS
01/25/2023 05:20 PM
