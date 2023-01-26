The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Merav Michaeli submits bill prohibiting gov't vehicle use on Shabbat

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 26, 2023 19:54

Labor Party chairperson Merav Michaeli put forward a law on Thursday that prohibits members of Knesset from traveling in government-provided vehicles on Shabbat and holidays as long as there is no access to public transportation on those days. 

This proposal comes along with the vote of no confidence submitted by the Labor Party earlier this week, in which the party cited several events which took place at the Netanyahu home on Shabbat at the expense of government funds. this was the main supporting evidence for the claim that the government should be disbanded as its leader acts hypocritically. 

"Shabbat was and will remain the day of rest - this is an important Jewish and social value. But the question is whether Shabbat will symbolize the inequality between the citizens of Israel and be forced, or a Shabbat of rest of everyone. As long as Netanyahu and his business partners continue to apply different laws to themselves than they do the public, we will continue to fight them on every front in order to expose their hypocrisy and in order to give freedom of movement the 80% of the Israeli public which supports public transportation on Shabbat."



Tags Politics Headline
National Archives: former US presidents, VPs check for classified docs
By REUTERS
01/26/2023 07:32 PM
US designates Russian firm Wagner Group as criminal organization
By REUTERS
01/26/2023 05:28 PM
Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel, West Bank Jan 29-31 -State Dept
By REUTERS
01/26/2023 04:15 PM
Lebanese money exchanger Moukalled denies Hezbollah ties after sanctions
By REUTERS
01/26/2023 04:14 PM
Russia won't change status of 'special military operation' in Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2023 02:13 PM
German arrested for allegedly passing on intelligence to Russia
By REUTERS
01/26/2023 11:04 AM
Eight dead after cargo ship capsizes off coast of Japan
By REUTERS
01/26/2023 10:40 AM
Environmental activists to protest judicial reforms at PM's house
By MICHAEL STARR
01/26/2023 09:25 AM
Armed clashes break out between Palestinians, Israeli forces in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2023 08:25 AM
Spain's High Court to investigate church stabbings in Spain as terrorism
By REUTERS
01/25/2023 11:01 PM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes western Sichuan, China region
By REUTERS
01/25/2023 10:28 PM
UK PM to promote establishment of Westminster Holocaust Memorial
By ZVIKA KLEIN
01/25/2023 09:58 PM
Netanyahu dismisses judicial reform economic concerns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2023 07:27 PM
Biden speaks with European allies on support for Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/25/2023 06:57 PM
Ben-Gvir goes on emergency visit to Lod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2023 06:50 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by