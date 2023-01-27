New US ambassador to visit Russian foreign ministry next week - RIA

The United States' new ambassador to Moscow, Lynne Tracy, is expected to attend a meeting at the Russian foreign ministry next week, the state-owned RIA news agency said on Friday.

The meeting comes as Moscow's relations with the United States languish at all-time lows over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions on the Russian economy.

The Kremlin last week dismissed the idea that the two sides could turn things around halfway through US President Joe Biden's term in office, adding that there was "no hope" for improvement in the foreseeable future.