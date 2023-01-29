The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
BREAKING NEWS

Russian jets with hypersonic missiles join Belarus exercises

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JANUARY 29, 2023 11:58

Russian warplanes armed with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles took part in joint exercises in Belarus, Interfax reported on Sunday morning.

Ukrainian intelligence had warned in October that Three MiG-31k jets armed with Kh-47M2 Kinzhal cruise missiles had been stationed in Belarus.

Russian naval forces also tested its hypersonic weapons systems on Wednesday. The Admiral Gorshkov frigate conducted a simulated strike on a target with a Zircon hypersonic missile, as the Russian warship transited the Atlantic Ocean.

IDF shoots at two armed men trying to cross Israel from Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2023 12:02 PM
Tel Aviv shares drop amid Jerusalem synagogue shooting, judicial reform
By REUTERS
01/29/2023 11:26 AM
Embryo swap affair: All potential biological mothers can get tested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2023 10:00 AM
41 dead as bus in Pakistan's Balochistan falls into ravine
By REUTERS
01/29/2023 09:20 AM
Terror attack thwarted in Kedumim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2023 12:14 AM
Rioters and police clash in East Jerusalem
By MAARIV ONLINE
01/28/2023 11:22 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Turkey-Iran border - EMSC
By REUTERS
01/28/2023 08:40 PM
Attempted shooting attack in Jordan Valley, no casualties - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2023 07:53 PM
Syria denies OPCW's findings on chemical weapon attack in 2018
By REUTERS
01/28/2023 06:50 PM
Lapid cancels appearance at Haifa demonstrations after J'lem attacks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2023 05:34 PM
President Zelensky condemns Jerusalem terror attacks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2023 03:43 PM
Saudi Arabia warns of mounting tension between Palestinians and Israelis
By REUTERS
01/28/2023 03:24 PM
Hezbollah praises synagogue attack in Jerusalem -statement
By REUTERS
01/28/2023 10:10 AM
15 arrested at Neve Yaakov shooter's home - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2023 08:39 AM
Biden 'outraged' and 'pained' after watching Memphis police video
By REUTERS
01/28/2023 02:43 AM
