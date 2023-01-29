Russian jets with hypersonic missiles join Belarus exercises

Russian warplanes armed with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles took part in joint exercises in Belarus, Interfax reported on Sunday morning.

Ukrainian intelligence had warned in October that Three MiG-31k jets armed with Kh-47M2 Kinzhal cruise missiles had been stationed in Belarus.

Russian naval forces also tested its hypersonic weapons systems on Wednesday. The Admiral Gorshkov frigate conducted a simulated strike on a target with a Zircon hypersonic missile, as the Russian warship transited the Atlantic Ocean.