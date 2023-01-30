The two armed suspects who crossed the Syrian border into Israel on Sunday are not thought to have been involved in terrorist activity, the IDF said in a statement on Monday morning.

After the two men were spotted by IDF lookouts, troops were sent to the location to carry out a suspect arrest procedure, during which one of the suspects was shot and injured.

Despite being given medical treatment by the IDF at the border, the suspect later died from his wounds, and the second suspect is thought to have returned to Syria, the IDF said

Preliminary findings have shown that the incident is not thought to have been terror-related.