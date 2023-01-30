The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
BREAKING NEWS

Armed border crossing incident from Syria to Israel not terror-related - IDF

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 30, 2023 08:47

The two armed suspects who crossed the Syrian border into Israel on Sunday are not thought to have been involved in terrorist activity, the IDF said in a statement on Monday morning.

After the two men were spotted by IDF lookouts, troops were sent to the location to carry out a suspect arrest procedure, during which one of the suspects was shot and injured.

Despite being given medical treatment by the IDF at the border, the suspect later died from his wounds, and the second suspect is thought to have returned to Syria, the IDF said

Preliminary findings have shown that the incident is not thought to have been terror-related.

China's top diplomat to visit Moscow in February
By REUTERS
01/30/2023 08:38 AM
Russia says nuclear arms treaty with US may end after 2026
By REUTERS
01/30/2023 08:18 AM
Russian official rules out talks with Ukraine or West
By REUTERS
01/30/2023 06:19 AM
14-year-old in Ramle arrested for allegedly stabbing fellow student
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2023 07:21 PM
Israel fears intel leak after drone falls inside Gaza - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2023 07:12 PM
Russia's Lavrov urges Israel and Palestinians not to worsen tensions
By REUTERS
01/29/2023 07:12 PM
47-year-old victim of City of David attack released from hospital
By MAARIV ONLINE
01/29/2023 05:09 PM
Netanyahu gets extension to return $300,000 granted illegally
By MICHAEL STARR
01/29/2023 03:02 PM
IDF reinforces Border Police with Givati, Golani fighters
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
01/29/2023 01:55 PM
IDF shoots at two armed men trying to cross Israel from Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2023 12:02 PM
Russian jets with hypersonic missiles join Belarus exercises
By MICHAEL STARR
01/29/2023 11:58 AM
Embryo swap affair: All potential biological mothers can get tested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2023 10:00 AM
41 dead as bus in Pakistan's Balochistan falls into ravine
By REUTERS
01/29/2023 09:20 AM
Terror attack thwarted in Kedumim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2023 12:14 AM
Rioters and police clash in East Jerusalem
By MAARIV ONLINE
01/28/2023 11:22 PM
