Israeli citizen crosses border from Israel into Lebanon

Dialogue is taking place between the relevant authorities in order to bring him safely back across the border.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, AMIR BOHBOT/WALLA!, YOAV ETIEL/WALLA
Published: JANUARY 30, 2023 14:28

Updated: JANUARY 30, 2023 16:08
UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) vehicles drive in Naqoura, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon, May 4, 2021. (photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) vehicles drive in Naqoura, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon, May 4, 2021.
(photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

A man was spotted crossing the Israeli border into Lebanon on Monday morning, the IDF has said in a statement.

According to the statement, dialogue is taking place between the relevant authorities in order to bring him safely back across the border.

The identity of the man has not yet been verified, but he has been identified as an Arab Israeli.

The event is being investigated by the IDF and reported to United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL), which passed the information to Lebanese security forces. 

Recent tensions on the Israel-Lebanon border

View of the northern border between Israel and Lebanon, on October 15, 2021. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90) View of the northern border between Israel and Lebanon, on October 15, 2021. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

The Lebanese army and UNIFIL on Monday, January 23,  blocked IDF soldiers, engineers and bulldozers from continuing various border-setting activities.

Videos showed a standoff at Wadi Hunin in the North with Lebanese soldiers, IDF soldiers and UNIFIL personnel all standing in extremely close proximity to one another after the Lebanese side insisted that Israel halt its activities.

Another video showed IDF personnel and vehicles withdrawing from the disputed position.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report. 

This is a developing story.



