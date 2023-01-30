IDF officers involved in violent incident in Hebron

A violent physical altercation occurred at the Harsina outpost at the Jewish settlement in Hebron between the deputy commander of the Yehuda Brigade, and a police officer, as well as soldiers from the Golani 51st battalion manning the outpost.

According to initial reports of the incident, Golani fighters beat the officer, whose rank is lieutenant colonel, with kicks and punches.

Apparently, the lieutenant colonel also acted violently towards a soldier who was not willing to let him into the outpost due to a previous conflict between officers in the Golani Battalion and staff officers in the Yehuda Brigade.

The serious incident of violence that happened today in the Yehuda Brigade is being investigated by the commander of the Yehuda Brigade together with the commander of the Golani Brigade.