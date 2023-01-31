The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
BREAKING NEWS

Sudan releases man found guilty of killing US diplomat - family

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 31, 2023 00:41

A Sudanese man facing the death penalty in connection to the killing of an American diplomat in 2008 has been released, his brother told Reuters on Monday.

Abdelraouf Abuzeid, who was found guilty in the killing of US diplomat John Granville, was released by the country's high court two years after a financial settlement was reached between the Sudanese government and Granville's family, his brother said.

The US State Department said it was aware of reports of Abuzeid's release.

"Our embassy is engaging government officials to obtain more information. We call for full accountability for the murders of John Granville and his Sudanese colleague Abdelrahman Abbas Rahama," a State Department spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Abuzeid remains listed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by Washington. He has been so designated since 2013.

Granville and Abdelrahman Abbas Rahama were both employees of the U.S. Agency for International Development. They were killed by gunmen in Khartoum in 2008.

Memphis fires two EMTs who responded to police beating of Tyre Nichols
By REUTERS
01/31/2023 12:42 AM
Biden says he will visit Poland but doesn't know when
By REUTERS
01/30/2023 11:24 PM
IDF officers involved in violent incident in Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2023 10:29 PM
Knesset rejects request to discuss razing homes of non-lethal terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2023 08:52 PM
Israeli terror attack victims show marked improvement in hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2023 08:50 PM
US gov't proposes expanding Obamacare coverage for birth control
By REUTERS
01/30/2023 07:40 PM
Blast in Syria's Daraa injures 15 gov't security forces
By REUTERS
01/30/2023 06:31 PM
Sixth Memphis police officer suspended in Tyre Nichols case - report
By REUTERS
01/30/2023 06:22 PM
British tanks to arrive on Ukraine's front lines 'this side of summer'
By REUTERS
01/30/2023 05:46 PM
US FAA adopts new safeguards after computer outage halted flights
By REUTERS
01/30/2023 05:16 PM
Israel's Defense Ministry sends three armored ambulances to Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2023 04:59 PM
Slovenia arrests two men suspected on spying for Russia -newspaper
By REUTERS
01/30/2023 04:44 PM
Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+ cooperation for price stability
By REUTERS
01/30/2023 04:41 PM
Yesh Atid MK Yoel Razvozov formally resigns from Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2023 11:57 AM
Netanyahu to meet with mother of Gaza captive Avera Mengistu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2023 10:21 AM
