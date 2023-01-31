The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Excise tax on gasoline will drop to stave off price hike, Smotrich announces

The move comes after criticism from Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid about the rising gas prices.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JANUARY 31, 2023 12:50

Updated: JANUARY 31, 2023 13:09
Illustration image of a man fueling his car at a gas station, in Jerusalem, on June 28, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Illustration image of a man fueling his car at a gas station, in Jerusalem, on June 28, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced on Tuesday that he had decided to publish a decree to lower the excise tax on gas in order to offshoot a steep price hike expected at midnight on Tuesday.

The tax cut will come into effect on Thursday.

Highest gas price since June '22

The Energy Ministry announced on Sunday that beginning on February 1, gas prices would rise by 33 agorot to NIS 7.17 per liter, the highest price since July 2022.

The announcement led to criticism of Smotrich and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since they announced in a press conference on January 11 that part of their plan to fight inflation included lowering gas prices.

Prices rose by nine agorot per liter on January 1. Following the press conference, Smotrich signed a decree lowering the excise tax by 10 agorot per liter for the remainder of 2023.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich seen during a press conference, at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on January 25, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich seen during a press conference, at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on January 25, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Netanyahu said in a statement that he and Smotrich had held "ongoing consultations" in the past few days in order to slow the price hikes, and he congratulated Smotrich for the decision to further cut the excise tax.

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid attacked the government in a speech in the Knesset plenum on Monday evening.

"The finance minister and prime minister convene a strange press conference and announce that gas prices will not rise – and now they are soaring. They announced that electricity prices would only rise by 2.5%, and now they are rising by 7%. They do not even have an explanation why this is happening," Lapid said.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Finance Ministry Yair Lapid energy ministry Bezalel Smotrich gas
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
4

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
5

Drone attack on Iranian ammunition plant: What do we know so far?

Armoured personnel carriers take part in a military exercise in Isfahan, Iran, in this handout image obtained on September 8, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by