Chadian President Mahamat Déby is set to make a diplomatic visit to Israel Tuesday night as part of Israel's push to strengthen ties with Muslim countries, KAN reported Tuesday.

Chad formed relations with Israel in 2017 under the leadership of Idriss Déby, the previous president. His son, Mahamat, is the current president after his father was killed by the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) forces in 2021.

This is a developing story.