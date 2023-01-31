Stun grenade found at kiosk near Israeli high school - report

A stun grenade was found at a kiosk near a high school in Tiberias on Sunday, where several hundred students pass every day, N12 reported.

The stun grenade was safely disarmed by police.

The Israeli news outlet reported that the stun grenade was meant for the owner of the kiosk, who is a former convict and works in the kiosk as part of a program to help rehabilitate prisoners.

The Tiberias Municipality said they take the incident seriously while teachers threatened to shut down classes should any action be taken against the kiosk owner, N12 reported.