MK Simcha Rothman's new bill limits Israeli worker strikes, unions

MK Simcha Rothman on Tuesday introduced new legislation that would limit union rights in Israel, such as repealing the requirement for all employees in a given workplace to join a union if just a third of other employees are members, as well as limiting the right for workers to strike, Walla reported.

Acting Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David slammed this bill as an "attempt by extremist elements to weaken the status of workers in Israel and erode one of the fundamental socio-economic rights of democracy."

This is a developing story.