MK Simcha Rothman's new bill limits Israeli worker strikes, unions

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 31, 2023 18:44

MK Simcha Rothman on Tuesday introduced new legislation that would limit union rights in Israel, such as repealing the requirement for all employees in a given workplace to join a union if just a third of other employees are members, as well as limiting the right for workers to strike, Walla reported.

Acting Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David slammed this bill as an "attempt by extremist elements to weaken the status of workers in Israel and erode one of the fundamental socio-economic rights of democracy."

This is a developing story.

US says Russia has violated nuclear arms treaty by blocking inspections
By REUTERS
01/31/2023 07:16 PM
Man gets custody of daughter after ordering murder of ex-wife - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2023 07:00 PM
Israeli housing prices will soon start to fall - Smotrich
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2023 06:36 PM
IDF troops reinforcing Jerusalem police to leave after 2 days - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2023 06:29 PM
Stun grenade found at kiosk near Israeli high school - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2023 06:14 PM
Israel Police arrest Sderot daycare teacher for abusing toddlers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2023 06:11 PM
IDF, Israel Police bust drug smuggling operation near Syrian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2023 05:11 PM
Chad's president to visit Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2023 05:09 PM
IDF, Lebanese army to meet after Israeli crosses into Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2023 05:07 PM
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu meets with Greek foreign minister
By ANNA BARSKY/MAARIV
01/31/2023 03:08 PM
Netanyahu: India's Adani to increase Israeli investment in a 'big way'
By REUTERS
01/31/2023 01:36 PM
Submarine Affair defense petition to unclassify documents rejected
By MICHAEL STARR
01/31/2023 01:07 PM
Hi-tech workers demonstrate over judicial reforms, block traffic
By Walla!
01/31/2023 11:47 AM
Four arrested in Jerusalem for manufacturing weapons with 3D printer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2023 09:40 AM
Russia, Belarus start joint military staff training
By REUTERS
01/31/2023 07:18 AM
