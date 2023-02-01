Four people rescued after being trapped in car on Jordan River

Four people were trapped in a van after falling into the Jordan River near the Pkak Bridge in northern Israel after a self-inflicted car accident, according to a Marriv report.

Four fire and rescue teams from the Galilee-Golan station rushed to the scene.

Three of the four that were trapped were able to climb out and stand on the roof of the car while the other person was still trapped inside.

"This is a very complex rescue on a challenging terrain route and in stormy weather," Maj.-Gen. Dotan Sharaf, commander of the rescue operations, said. "Upon arriving at the scene, we immediately worked to anchor the vehicle and prevent it from drifting in the river, extract the trapped people on the roof of the vehicle and pressurize the trapped inside using hydraulic tools. After many efforts by the teams, we managed to safely rescue all the trapped people and they were transferred to further treatment by medical personnel."