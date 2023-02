National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ordered the closure of pita bakeries in the Rimon and Ketziot security prisons, which were operated by imprisoned terrorists and supplied fresh pita bread to the inmates.

Ben-Gvir's office stated that "the minister's policy is to deny benefits and indulgences to terrorists imprisoned in Israel, to deny them benefits that can be denied by law and certainly to deny them rights that for some reason only terrorists and not criminal prisoners have."