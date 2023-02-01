The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Chad president arrives in Israel

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 1, 2023 12:33

Chad's President Mahamat Deby arrived in Israel on Wednesday, his office said without providing further details, five years after the two countries revived relations.

Israel and Chad resumed ties in 2018 following a visit to Jerusalem by then-President Idriss Deby. The Muslim-majority African country had previously scaled down relations in protest at Israel's presence in the West Bank since the 1967 war.

In a statement late on Tuesday, Deby's office said he had left on a 48-hour Israel trip. In Jerusalem, the Foreign Ministry referred queries on the matter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, which did not immediately respond.

The trip is the first to Israel for Deby, who took over after his father died in 2021.

Netanyahu has cast the upgrade of relations with Chad as part of his outreach to Arab and Muslim countries, which wants to expand.

Micheline Guide to come to Israel after Tourism Min. green light
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2023 12:34 PM
Prices on imported products to rise in February, FICC warns
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/01/2023 11:15 AM
Russian journalist sentenced to eight years in jail for 'fake news'
By REUTERS
02/01/2023 10:49 AM
Student arrested for bringing gun to school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2023 10:36 AM
Rothman: Hayut attempting to stop Knesset legislation
By MICHAEL STARR
02/01/2023 10:00 AM
Sinkhole opens in Tel Aviv, police block off road
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2023 09:10 AM
Break the Wave: Israeli security forces arrest four terrorism suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2023 08:58 AM
Eight rockets target Turkish military base in Iraq - report
By REUTERS
02/01/2023 08:29 AM
Ben-Gvir orders security prisons to shut down prisoner-run pita bakeries
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/01/2023 08:11 AM
Blinken has call with Moroccan Foreign Minister Bourita
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2023 04:47 AM
Four people rescued after being trapped in car on Jordan River
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2023 12:56 AM
US readies $2.2 bln Ukraine aid package with longer-range weapons
By REUTERS
02/01/2023 12:12 AM
President Biden to host brazil's Lula on Feb. 10 -White House
By REUTERS
01/31/2023 11:43 PM
US charges four more men with plot to kill Haitian President Moise
By REUTERS
01/31/2023 11:25 PM
Man steals gun left by Israeli officer in police station bathroom
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2023 10:51 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by