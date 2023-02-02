The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
US first lady Jill Biden to present at Grammy Awards

By REUTERS
FEBRUARY 2, 2023 01:03

US first lady Jill Biden will attend this year's Grammy Awards as a presenter, the White House said on Wednesday.

The Grammys separately announced the lineup of those presenting at the award show, a list that includes rapper Cardi B, pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo, actor Dwayne Johnson, actress Viola Davis, "When Harry Met Sally" star Billy Crystal, comedian James Corden and Canadian pop artist Shania Twain.

Biden is not the only first lady to appear at the Grammy Awards, the music industry's top honors.

Former first lady Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance at the Grammys for an opening segment in 2019 and won a Grammy a year later for best spoken word album for the audiobook version of her best-selling memoir, "Becoming."

Hillary Clinton won a Grammy in 1997 while she was first lady for best spoken word album for her book "It Takes a Village."

Nominations for the Grammy Awards, which take place on Sunday, were announced in November at the Grammy Museum.

Pop icon Beyonce received the most nominations this year with nine in total, putting her into a tie with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, as the most nominated artists of all time.

Beyonce and Jay-Z both have 88 nominations in total for the peer-voted music awards. Jay-Z received five 2023 nominations for contributions to Renaissance and DJ Khaled's song, "God Did."

Davis and Crystal are also nominees this year in addition to being presenters. Davis was nominated for best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording for her memoir, "Finding Me." Crystal was nominated for best musical theater album for "Mr. Saturday Night."

The Grammys will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.

