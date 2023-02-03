The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Operation Break the Wave: Eight arrested overnight

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 3, 2023 10:14

IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces were active on Thursday night throughout the West Bank and arrested a total of eight wanted individuals. 

Forces in the Menashe Regional Brigade area arrested four people suspected of involvement in terrorist activities. 

Those in the area of the Samaria Regional Brigade arrested two wanted persons.

Forces operating in the Al-Arov refugee camp arrested one wanted person. During this operation, stones were thrown at security forces who responded with crowd dispersal methods. 

An additional wanted person was arrested in the area of the Binyamin Regional Brigade. 

The eight arrested individuals were taken in for further investigation be Israeli security forces, who themselves suffered no casualties. 



