US imposes sanctions on individuals linked to Iranian drone maker

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on the board of directors of Iranian drone maker Paravar Pars, the US Treasury Department said, saying Iranian drones were being used by Russia to attack Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated eight senior executives of Paravar Pars, the department said in a statement.

The drone maker was previously sanctioned by the United States and the European Union for making drones for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"Iranian entities continue to produce UAVs for Iran's IRGC and military. More broadly, Iran is supplying UAVs for Russia's combat operations to target critical infrastructure in Ukraine," Brian Nelson, Treasury's top sanctions official, said.