Five Israelis swept into Yarkon river in two separate incidents

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 4, 2023 15:57

Israel's Fire and Rescue Services saved five Israelis who were swept into the Yarkon river while inside their vehicle in two separate incidents on Saturday.

In the Yarkon's section near Petah Tikva, three Israelis were trapped on top of a vehicle that had already begun to submerge.

As firefighting forces were rescuing the three, another vehicle with two civilians was swept into the river. The two were rescued following the culmination of the previous rescue by firefighters from the local station in Petah Tikva.

Major accident causes power outages in Ukraine's Odesa- PM
By REUTERS
02/04/2023 03:03 PM
Former Knesset Speaker Shevah Weiss died
By Walla!
02/04/2023 02:53 PM
US weighs sanctions for Chinese companies over Iran surveillance buildup
By REUTERS
02/04/2023 12:28 PM
Russia says 63 prisoners of war return from Ukrainian captivity
By REUTERS
02/04/2023 09:50 AM
10 Israelis, inc. eight children, injured in southern Israel car crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2023 07:38 PM
Chinese spy balloon changed course, floating over central United States
By REUTERS
02/03/2023 07:27 PM
Second air alert sounds in Kyiv on day of EU-Ukraine summit
By REUTERS
02/03/2023 04:55 PM
EU sanctions should aim to stop Russia rebuilding military capability
By REUTERS
02/03/2023 04:27 PM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes northern Qinghai, China region - EMSC
By REUTERS
02/03/2023 02:25 PM
Air raid sirens sound across Ukraine as EU summit begins
By REUTERS
02/03/2023 10:56 AM
Operation Break the Wave: Eight arrested overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2023 10:14 AM
Children hit and dragged by train in Germany, one killed, Bild says
By REUTERS
02/03/2023 01:09 AM
CIA chief says next six months will be 'critical' for Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/03/2023 12:30 AM
Biden says he is committed to creating national program of paid leave
By REUTERS
02/02/2023 10:25 PM
Smotrich orders continued cancellation of import tariffs on products
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/02/2023 07:52 PM
