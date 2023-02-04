Five Israelis swept into Yarkon river in two separate incidents

Israel's Fire and Rescue Services saved five Israelis who were swept into the Yarkon river while inside their vehicle in two separate incidents on Saturday.

In the Yarkon's section near Petah Tikva, three Israelis were trapped on top of a vehicle that had already begun to submerge.

As firefighting forces were rescuing the three, another vehicle with two civilians was swept into the river. The two were rescued following the culmination of the previous rescue by firefighters from the local station in Petah Tikva.