Thieves steal Israel Post vehicle with passports with US visas - report

Unknown criminals stole an Israel Post delivery vehicle containing 28 passports with updated US visas, N12 reported Sunday, adding that no suspects have been arrested yet.

The heist itself reportedly occurred last Tuesday in Netanya while the vehicle was currently heading toward Kfar Saba. The delivery vehicle contained several other contents in addition to the passports and police are currently unsure if the theft was deliberately targeting the passports or if it was merely a coincidence and the robbers simply stole a vehicle not knowing what was inside.

However, according to N12, police have begun investigating and are set to update the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) on the subject due to the highly sensitive nature of the issue, since there is fear that the passports could end up in the hands of criminals or hostile entities.