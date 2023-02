Coalition whip MK Ofir Katz (Likud) is promoting a bill, according to which mayors and heads of regional councils will gain legal immunity on the level of Knesset members.

The bill states that the mayors and regional council heads cannot be arrested by police unless they are caught "while committing a crime involving the use of force, disturbing the peace or treason."

This wording is very similar to that used in the law detailing legal immunity for MKs.