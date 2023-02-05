Costco invited to open up in Israel by Finance Minister Smotrich

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is attempting to bring Costco to Israel, as revealed by a letter sent Thursday from the minister to the CEO of Costco Walter Jelinek and Costco board chairman Hamilton James.

By bringing the popular US retail chain to Israel, Smotrich hopes to increase market competition as part of an ongoing crusade against the cost of living that was passed along to him by the former government.

"The government of Israel has set for itself several objectives, one of which is to reduce the cost of living and increase competition in the Israeli retail food market," Smotrich wrote. "We believe that a significant way to accomplish this is by inviting leading, large global players with an international presence similar to your company to enter our consumer market."

"Given your scale, leadership and global activity in the field of food retail, we would like to interest you to enter the Israeli market. We view that as a mutually beneficial opportunity for both your company, which will gain a presence in a new attractive market, and for the people of Israel who will enjoy a reduction in the cost of living through increased competition," he continued, noting that he would be "more than happy to discuss this further" during his next visit in the US.