Russia says UN nuclear watchdog chief to visit Moscow this week

Russia's deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, said on Monday that the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, will visit Moscow this week, state media reported.

The meeting will focus on the creation of a safety zone around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, he said, adding that Moscow was counting on a deep and professional discussion.

The IAEA - the United Nations' nuclear watchdog - has repeatedly expressed concerns over the plant, which has come under repeated shelling since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.