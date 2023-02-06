The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Russia says UN nuclear watchdog chief to visit Moscow this week

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2023 10:43

Russia's deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, said on Monday that the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, will visit Moscow this week, state media reported.

The meeting will focus on the creation of a safety zone around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, he said, adding that Moscow was counting on a deep and professional discussion.

The IAEA - the United Nations' nuclear watchdog - has repeatedly expressed concerns over the plant, which has come under repeated shelling since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

Turkey oil pipelines undamaged, flows continue after quake
By REUTERS
02/06/2023 10:24 AM
Drone explodes outside Russian city of Kaluga, governor says
By REUTERS
02/06/2023 09:40 AM
Earthquake leaves 'dozens' dead in opposition-held Syria -rescue service
By REUTERS
02/06/2023 09:38 AM
China says balloon sighted in Latin America for 'civilian purpose'
By REUTERS
02/06/2023 09:29 AM
Russia says its military facilities in Syria not damaged by earthquake
By REUTERS
02/06/2023 09:22 AM
Russia says China acting responsibly over balloon incident
By REUTERS
02/06/2023 09:10 AM
Russia discussed nuclear arms treaty with US ambassador - report
By REUTERS
02/06/2023 08:50 AM
Earthquake leaves more than 100 dead in Syria - state media
By REUTERS
02/06/2023 07:29 AM
China urges US not to escalate situation regarding ‘airship’
By REUTERS
02/06/2023 04:39 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 7.7 strikes Turkey - GFZ
By REUTERS
02/06/2023 03:34 AM
IDF arrests 2 suspects attempting to cross into Israel from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2023 12:51 AM
UN peacekeeper killed in Congo after chopper comes under fire
By REUTERS
02/06/2023 12:27 AM
Unknown suspect crosses Israeli border into Lebanon - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2023 10:28 PM
IDF: False alarm sounds in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, to be probed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2023 10:10 PM
Bus driver lightly injured in Samaria rock-throwing
By SHLOMI HELLER/WALLA!
02/05/2023 09:25 PM
