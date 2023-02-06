Nepal, Slovakia detects H5N1 bird flu on farm, WOAH says

Nepal has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian influenza, or bird flu, on a poultry farm near the capital Kathmandu, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday.

The disease killed 2,909 laying hens and the rest of the 7,500-strong flock was slaughtered, WOAH said in a note, citing information from the Nepalese authorities.

Slovakia has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus on a farm in the western part of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health said on Monday.

The outbreak near the town of Galanta killed 1,530 poultry birds out of a flock of 5,665, the Paris-based body said, quoting information from Slovakian health authorities.

A record number of chickens, turkeys and other birds have died in outbreaks of the highly contagious disease in Europe in the past year and the virus is spreading in the United States, South America, Africa, and Asia.