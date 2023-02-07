The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Biden speaks with Turkey's Erdogan, reaffirms support after earthquake -White House

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2023 01:14

US President Joe Biden spoke with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday to offer condolences and reaffirm Washington's readiness to assist in rescue efforts after a huge earthquake killed thousands across a swathe of Turkey and northwest Syria, the White House said.

Biden "noted that US teams are deploying quickly to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and coordinate other assistance that may be required by people affected by the earthquakes, including health services or basic relief items," the White House said in a statement.

US senators question Meta over Chinese, Russian access to Facebook data
By REUTERS
02/06/2023 11:38 PM
IDF officer killed in car accident near central Israel military base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2023 11:09 PM
US, China have not discussed rescheduling Blinken visit - State Dept
By REUTERS
02/06/2023 10:00 PM
FBI arrest two including neo-Nazi leader in plot to attack Baltimore gri
By REUTERS
02/06/2023 07:13 PM
Herzog speaks with Turkey's Erdogan following devastating earthquake
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2023 06:46 PM
US blocks vessels from area near balloon shoot down
By REUTERS
02/06/2023 06:44 PM
Nepal, Slovakia detects H5N1 bird flu on farm, WOAH says
By REUTERS
02/06/2023 06:43 PM
Boil water advisory in Beit She’an in wake of earthquake
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/06/2023 04:08 PM
Russian forces claim control of Mykolaivka in Ukraine's Donetsk
By REUTERS
02/06/2023 02:14 PM
Iraqi Kurdistan temporarily halts oil via Turkey pipeline after quake
By REUTERS
02/06/2023 02:05 PM
It is time Sweden, Finland join NATO - NATO deputy chief
By REUTERS
02/06/2023 12:05 PM
WHO concerned about some areas of Turkey after earthquake
By REUTERS
02/06/2023 11:54 AM
'Democracy, democracy!' activists burst into Knesset law committee
By MICHAEL STARR
02/06/2023 11:39 AM
Turkey's unfinished Akkuyu nuclear plant not damaged by quake
By REUTERS
02/06/2023 11:31 AM
Kremlin: IAEA chief will not meet Putin in Moscow visit
By REUTERS
02/06/2023 10:43 AM
