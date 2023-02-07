The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Earthquake death toll in Turkey and Syria surpasses 5,000

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2023 11:06

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Tuesday that the death toll from the earthquakes centered in southeastern Turkey rose to 3,419, bringing the total including those killed in Syria to more than 5,000.

Speaking to reporters, Oktay said severe weather conditions made it difficult to bring aid to the affected regions and conduct rescues. He said only rescue and aid vehicles were being allowed to enter or leave Hatay, Kahramanmaras and Adiyaman, three of the most impacted provinces.

Rescue operations are focusing on those three provinces and Malatya, Oktay added.

Earthquake: WHO chief worried about silent areas of Turkey, Syria
By REUTERS
02/07/2023 10:29 AM
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Turkey - EMSC
By REUTERS
02/07/2023 09:45 AM
Balloon shot down in the United States belongs to China - FM
By REUTERS
02/07/2023 09:30 AM
Israel's lake Kinneret rises by 4 cm as winter storm Barbara sets in
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2023 09:25 AM
China to give Turkey $6m. in emergency aid for earthquake relief
By REUTERS
02/07/2023 07:14 AM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Turkey
By REUTERS
02/07/2023 05:29 AM
Biden speaks with Turkey's Erdogan, reaffirms support
By REUTERS
02/07/2023 01:14 AM
US senators question Meta over Chinese, Russian access to Facebook data
By REUTERS
02/06/2023 11:38 PM
IDF officer killed in car accident near central Israel military base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2023 11:09 PM
US, China have not discussed rescheduling Blinken visit - State Dept
By REUTERS
02/06/2023 10:00 PM
Herzog speaks with Turkey's Erdogan following devastating earthquake
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2023 06:46 PM
US blocks vessels from area near balloon shoot down
By REUTERS
02/06/2023 06:44 PM
Nepal, Slovakia detects H5N1 bird flu on farm, WOAH says
By REUTERS
02/06/2023 06:43 PM
Boil water advisory in Beit She’an in wake of earthquake
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/06/2023 04:08 PM
Russian forces claim control of Mykolaivka in Ukraine's Donetsk
By REUTERS
02/06/2023 02:14 PM
