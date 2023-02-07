The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Earthquake halts UN cross-border aid to Syria, unclear when will resume - spox

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2023 11:39

The flow of critical United Nations aid from Turkey to northwest Syria has temporarily halted due to damage to roads and other logistical issues related to the deadly earthquake that struck the two countries on Monday, a UN spokesperson said.

"Some roads are broken, some are inaccessible. There are logistical issues that need to be worked through," Madevi Sun-Suona, spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Assistance (OCHA), told Reuters.

"We don't have a clear picture of when it will resume," she said.

