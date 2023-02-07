Islamic Jihad says member was killed in Jericho clashes

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist movement announced Tuesday that one of its members was killed in clashes with Israeli forces in the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp near Jericho on Monday.

The member was identified as Khaled Awadat Moqiti, the founder of the local branch of the movement's al-Quds Brigade. Moqiti was killed while fighting alongside members of Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades.

"We, in the al-Quds Brigades, affirm that the blood of the pure martyrs who annihilated the occupation will remain fuel for more violence and confrontation, and will turn into a curse that haunts the occupation and the herds of settlers until it is defeated from our land, Palestine," said the movement on Tuesday.