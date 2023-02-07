As a result of the disaster in Turkey, caused by a major earthquake, there have been many discussions in Israel about the lack of preparation for an earthquake in the country. Jewish National Fund UK (JNF UK) has set up a special emergency system that includes dozens of mobile carts, equipped with essential equipment, as well as trained volunteers who help Israelis in need during emergency situations.

The carts are equipped with all the essential equipment required for civil emergencies, including: Generators, water purifiers, portable satellite phones, walkie-talkies, cell phone chargers and games for children. Hundreds of high school graduate volunteers will take an active part in the emergency system.

The carts were deployed in 11 Centers throughout the country, from north to south and the volunteers will “serve as an auxiliary force for the evacuation and aid forces, in coordination with the local authorities,” according to JNF UK.