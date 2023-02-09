The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of US users

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2023 00:15

Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the United States on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 12,000 Facebook users reported errors and about 7,000 incidents were reported for Instagram, according to Downdetector.com.

Users also reported issues with Facebook's online messaging service Messenger.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meta Platforms did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

